Comprehensive strategy imperative for conservation of water in Balochistan: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said the water was an essential source of life while clean water was important for human health, socio-economic development and strengthening the ecosystem.

It is imperative to formulate a comprehensive strategy for water use, management and augmentation of water reserves in Balochistan, especially in the provincial capital Quetta.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the event held on the occasion of World Water Day.

Provincial Minister PHE Noor Mohammad Dummar, German Consul General to Pakistan Hogler Ziegler, former Senator Roshan Khurshid Brocha, Provincial Secretary Saleh Mohammad Nasir, BRSP chief Nadir Gul Bareach and Director General were present on the occasion.

Apart from Environment Wali Kakar, a large number of women and men from different walks of life participated the ceremony.

Explaining the importance of water and fidelity, the Governor said that Pakistan is the sixth largest country in the world in terms of population.

There is still time to educate our people about water utilize properly and in a timely manner, he said that all government universities in Balochistan have high level experts and researchers to make full use of their knowledge and experience so that they could contribute more and more to the improvement and prosperity of the country and the province.

Balochistan's economy is more than fifty percent dependent on agriculture and livestock, he mentioned saying that lack of rainfall and famine have adversely affected the socio-economic condition and other sources of the economy, leading to an increase in overall poverty.

Appreciating the efforts of the organizers and participants of the event on the occasion of World Water Day, the Governor said that today's program is a good start and holding such programs would help and guide in formulating a comprehensive strategy.

At the end of the program, the Governor of Balochistan distributed commemorative shields among the experts and organizers.