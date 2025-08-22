Comprehensive strategy planned to reduce accident rate: Khawaja Salman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that a comprehensive strategy will soon be formulated to bring about a clear reduction in the accident rate across the province.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Rescue Headquarters on Friday regarding monsoon arrangements. The minister praised the services of rescuers, stating that the sacrifice of Rescue 1122 workers in Rahim Yar Khan to save citizens’ lives will always be remembered.

Salman Rafique said the effectiveness of Rescue 1122 has increased in northern areas, where rescuers are providing excellent services during the ongoing monsoon season. He added that the water flow in Punjab’s rivers is currently normal.

According to the minister, more than 1,000 rescuers, supported by over 260 boats, are carrying out relief operations in 18 affected districts. So far, over 16,000 people have been safely evacuated and transported to secure locations.

He also extended condolences to the families of the martyred rescuers and appreciated the services of both the Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 personnel.

Secretary Emergency Services Department Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer informed that rescuers have been placed on high alert to deal with any emergency during the monsoon, and operations are being carried out in affected districts according to the deployment plan.

During the meeting, special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Rahim Yar Khan, while instructions were issued to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. Team Leader Pakistan Rescue Team Dr. Farhan Khalid briefed the participants on the ongoing relief activities across Punjab.

Later, the minister also held a video-link discussion with district officers across the province from the Provincial Monitoring Cell.