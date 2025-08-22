Comprehensive Strategy Planned To Reduce Accident Rate: Khawaja Salman
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that a comprehensive strategy will soon be formulated to bring about a clear reduction in the accident rate across the province.
He was presiding over a meeting at the Rescue Headquarters on Friday regarding monsoon arrangements. The minister praised the services of rescuers, stating that the sacrifice of Rescue 1122 workers in Rahim Yar Khan to save citizens’ lives will always be remembered.
Salman Rafique said the effectiveness of Rescue 1122 has increased in northern areas, where rescuers are providing excellent services during the ongoing monsoon season. He added that the water flow in Punjab’s rivers is currently normal.
According to the minister, more than 1,000 rescuers, supported by over 260 boats, are carrying out relief operations in 18 affected districts. So far, over 16,000 people have been safely evacuated and transported to secure locations.
He also extended condolences to the families of the martyred rescuers and appreciated the services of both the Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 personnel.
Secretary Emergency Services Department Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer informed that rescuers have been placed on high alert to deal with any emergency during the monsoon, and operations are being carried out in affected districts according to the deployment plan.
During the meeting, special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Rahim Yar Khan, while instructions were issued to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. Team Leader Pakistan Rescue Team Dr. Farhan Khalid briefed the participants on the ongoing relief activities across Punjab.
Later, the minister also held a video-link discussion with district officers across the province from the Provincial Monitoring Cell.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..
Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23
Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security
Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar
SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market
ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz
UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Standing Committee on UP&DD stresses amendments in laws, strict action against illegal schemes2 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive strategy planned to reduce accident rate: Khawaja Salman2 minutes ago
-
SU launches ‘Marka-e-Haq’ monsoon plantation drive to celebrate independence day2 minutes ago
-
14 law breakers nabbed; 2.42 kg drugs, 60 litres liquor recovered2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 12 kg of drugs worth Rs 1.2 million2 minutes ago
-
NCCIA, PTA coordinating to curb misuse of illegal SIMs2 minutes ago
-
‘Enhancing clinical skills of young doctors vital for quality healthcare’12 minutes ago
-
Bushra Nazir from Khanewal selected for Punjab Boxing team12 minutes ago
-
2-member Sherry Gang involved in robberies busted12 minutes ago
-
Dar chairs ECNEC, approves Rs 212 Bln Jinnah Medical Complex Project22 minutes ago
-
33rd Batch completes Friends of Police Internship Programme22 minutes ago
-
Tea company theft accused arrested22 minutes ago