Comprehensive strategy rolled out for economic uplift: Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker setup has rolled out a comprehensive strategy for economic uplift which is expected to yield positive results, said SM Tanveer, Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Energy, Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had been working hard with a focused approach on five major potential areas to give a turn around to the economy within a shortest possible time.

He said that agriculture, IT, exports, electricity and minerals were untapped sectors which could play a major role in stabilizing the national economy.

He said that despite time constraints, caretakers were formulating policies to get the sustained results beyond their tenure.

He said that agriculture was the backbone of national economy which remained neglected during the previous many decades.

He quoted a meeting with 125 leading scientists, adding that they disclosed that not even a single seed had been approved during the last 15 years.

He said that the cotton with staple length of 27-28 mm had stuck up the research. However he directed that seed already evolved might be released immediately while efforts could be made to develop new seed with staple length of 28 mm.

He appreciated the efforts of caretaker Chief Minister and said that he focused on the cotton crop which was expected to give double yield this year.

He said that the government also enhanced the support price of wheat but at that time the crop was already cultivated.

He stressed the need for a ten-year master plan to give a quantum jump to wheat production and said that "we are getting an average yield of 25 maunds from 16 million acres of land which has now increased to 32 maunds." He said that in Khanewal 50 maunds per acre yield had been harvested from 24 acres of land. Similarly, wheat production in Uzbekistan was almost double as compared to Pakistan.

He said, "We must promote the agriculture sector on modern scientific lines.

If we succeeded in enhancing our per acre yield to 50 maunds, we could save four million acres of land which could be used for the cultivation of high value oil seed crops." He added, "From this crop we could save $ 5-6 billion currently spent on import of edible oil." About TEVTA, SM Tanveer said that it had a budget of Rs.11 billion and provided skills to 87,000 students. "We must enhance exports and foreign remittances to bridge our import and export gap but surprisingly we are not sending our skilled human resources abroad for the last few years." This process would be started within a couple of months enabling them to earn and send precious foreign exchange to their homeland, he added.

He said, "We are also working on the promotion of IT which remained untapped so far." Responding to a question about FIEDMC, he said that a chairman had been appointed who would expedite its development and colonization process.

He asked Chairman FIEDMC to remain in touch with President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq to get the best result within the shortest possible time.

He further said that the industrial sector cannot afford costly electricity.

Earlier President FCCI Dr. Khurram Tariq welcomed SM Tanveer and termed him "Minister on Merit" because of his excellent performance.

He said that in view of his outstanding results, the portfolio of agriculture had also been entrusted to him.

He appreciated the efforts of caretakers and said that Punjab was expected to harvest a bumper cotton crop and a hundred percent increase in it would help Pakistan save foreign exchange to the tune of $ 3-4 billion.

Dr. Khurram Tariq was critical of the increase in cost of production and said that 'we must make it affordable'.

He also mentioned other problems being confronted by the business and industrial sectors.

A question-answer session was also held while Dr. Khurram Tariq along with Mian Muhammad Idrees presented FCCI shield to SM Tanveer.

Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Muhammad Aslam Bhalli were also present during this meeting.