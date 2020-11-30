UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comprehensive Strategy To Be Evolved For Regional Development: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Comprehensive strategy to be evolved for regional development: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said on Monday that a comprehensive strategy would be evolved for regional development and completion of public welfare schemes.

During an introductory meeting with local parliamentarians here, the commissioner said that a close liaison would be developed with them to utilize the available resources for public welfare.

Parliamentarians Sheikh Khuram Shahzad, Ch Asim Nazir, Ajmal Cheema, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Ch Ali Akhtar, Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Adil Pervez, Mian Waris Aziz, Ferdous Rai and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that solid measures were being adopted for improving the services of government departments/institutions to resolve the outstanding issues of people.

The performance of different departments was also being monitored, he said.

The Commissioner said that parliamentarians would be consulted for the development and uplift of the district. He also requested them to give their proposals for development and coordinate with the divisional and district administration in this regard.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali told the meeting that a summary was being sent to the Punjab government for working on Rs 13 billion package announced by the Chief Minister Punjab.

The parliamentarians welcomed the commissioner on his posting and hoped that he would givepriority to development of the district.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Muhammad Ali Shakeel Government Billion

Recent Stories

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

2 minutes ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

9 minutes ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

11 minutes ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

16 minutes ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

20 minutes ago

MediaTek to start a new era of 5G connectivity in ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.