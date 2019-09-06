Comprehensive tourism policy to be launched soon

Punjab government was spending 50 million dollar on a five year "Punjab Tourism For Economic Growth" project to harmonize tourism sector with international standards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ):Punjab government was spending 50 million dollar on a five year "Punjab Tourism For Economic Growth" project to harmonize tourism sector with international standards.

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) sources said on Friday that soon a comprehensive tourism policy would be launched besides a modern mobile application which would help to create awareness regarding facilities being provided by the Punjab tourism department.

Promotion of tourism was the among the priorities of the incumbent government and there were countless opportunities of religious and heritage tourism in the province, sources added.

Sources said the World Bank would extend support regarding steps being taken for the promotion of tourism.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently a meeting was held regarding Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth which was presided over by the Punjab Tourism Minister Rai Taimoor while World Bank representative Kiran Afzal and others TDCP officials were also present in it.

The meeting discussed the importance of marketing of historic sites and to provide job opportunities and technical assistance to the people living at tourist spots.