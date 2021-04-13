Comprehensive traffic diversion plan devised in city owing to sit-in

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The district Police here Tuesday devised a comprehensive traffic diversion plan in city due to the sit in staged by a religious party.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hyderabad Aleena Rajpar informed that Hyder Chowk was blocked owing to sit in and alternate roads were operational for smooth flow of traffic in the city.

On the directives of SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh, a comprehensive traffic diversion plan is in place and Qazi Qayoomriad, Qadam Gah road, Bhai Khan road and Tulsi Das roads were operational for traffic flow, ASP said in a tweet, adding that police personnel are on the roads to help and guide the public.

She said Naya Pul road was also operational while Makki Shah road could be used to reach Latifabad from city areas.