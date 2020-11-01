Comprehensive traffic plan devised to ensure smooth flow of traffic, said SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Friday has said traffic police have devised a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic and to avoid traffic congestion on various roads in the city.

Talking to Media, he said the traffic police had launched a crackdown against encroachments and wrong parking stands at various places in the city, adding that they had got registered a number of cases against encroachers to maintain traffic flow.

The SSP Samo said the the district Police had evolved a comprehensive traffic plan with the cooperation of other departments to take strict action against encroachments.

He said they had also launched awareness campaigns, including lectures, seminars, walks and others, to create awareness among the masses and for raising motivation to follow rules and regulations.

He said traffic police performed their duties with a utmost responsibility and they educate people on minor violations besides ticketing on major violations.