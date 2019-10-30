UrduPoint.com
Comprehensive Traffic Plan For Raiwind Ijtema Chalked Out

Wed 30th October 2019

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik said that a comprehensive traffic plan had been chalked out for the 1st phase of annual Raiwind missionary gathering 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik said that a comprehensive traffic plan had been chalked out for the 1st phase of annual Raiwind missionary gathering 2019.

Eleven DSPs, 53 inspectors, 110 patrolling officers and more than 800 traffic wardens along with fork lifters and breakdowns have been deployed under the supervision of CTO Gujranwala Asif Siddique, SP City Division Hammad Raza Qureshi and SP Saddar Division Sardar Asif Khan to remove wrong parking.

Moreover, camp office, control room and monitoring room are also established. Vehicles will only be allowed to park in parking areas, CTO added.

According to traffic plan, vehicles coming from GT Road Gujranwala will be diverted to Thokar Niaz Baig through Kala Shah Kaku Interchange Motorway.

Those vehicles, which will arrive at Shahdara from GT Road Gujranwala, will be sent through Kazabash Chowk towards Raiwind Ijtimah via Khayaban Chowk. Participants coming from Faisalabad via Sheikhupura will be sent to Thokar Niaz baig via Pir Babar Shah Chowk Sheikhupura. Those participants who will arrive at Shera Kot will be sent through Motorway and they will not be not be allowed to go towards Chowk Yateem Khana. Those Vehicles will be diverted from Kazalbash chowk towards Pajian Chowk and from Pajian Chowk to towards Rohi Nala. Vehicles coming from Okara will be sent towads Raiwind Ijtimah from Rohi Nala with cooperation of Motorway Police.

