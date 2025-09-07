Open Menu

Comprehensive Traffic Police Project Launched In 5 Major Cities

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Comprehensive traffic police project launched in 5 major cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Traffic police in five major cities have launched a comprehensive plan. Under the 'One City, One Road' project, special measures will be taken in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

The Traffic police official sources told APP that Traffic police in five major cities have launched a comprehensive plan.

They said that under the “One City, One Road” project, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi will be made an example to sort out traffic issues.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in ..

Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

2 days ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

2 days ago
India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

2 days ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

2 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

2 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

2 days ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan