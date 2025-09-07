Comprehensive traffic police project launched in 5 major cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Traffic police in five major cities have launched a comprehensive plan. Under the 'One City, One Road' project, special measures will be taken in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

They said that under the “One City, One Road” project, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi will be made an example to sort out traffic issues.