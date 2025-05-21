Comprehensive waste management and infrastructure development initiative launched

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A comprehensive and sustainable solid waste management system has been launched across all tehsils of Sargodha to enhance cleanliness and improve the quality of life for residents. The initiative was announced by Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq Dhillon, Director of the Waste Management Company and District President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Dhillon described the program as a significant step toward transforming Sargodha, highlighting plans to pave every unpaved street in the district. He called the effort a milestone in the city’s development and a key part of the PML-N’s vision to make Sargodha a model city.

“Our priorities include the provision of clean drinking water, improved sewerage systems, and wider access to natural gas, electricity, education, and healthcare,” he said.

“These initiatives are essential to addressing the challenges faced by the people of Sargodha.”

He emphasized that public cooperation, along with the active involvement of elected representatives, is vital to the success of these reforms. Dhillon also revealed that substantial budgetary allocations have been proposed for Sargodha in the upcoming fiscal year, aiming to fast-track ongoing development projects and elevate living standards.

He expressed confidence that the reforms, particularly in sanitation and infrastructure, would set a new benchmark for urban development in the region.