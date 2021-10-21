UrduPoint.com

Comprehensive, Well-devised Anti-dengue Plan Being Implemented: SACM

Comprehensive, well-devised anti-dengue plan being implemented: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar has said the Punjab government was implementing on a comprehensive and well-devised anti-dengue plan in the province

He said the incumbent government believes in performance instead of projection and snobbery.

During a media briefing here, he said the government had taken every possible step to overcome the dengue situation as two million houses had been inspected and four lakh houses and 90,000 open spots were being diurnal checked by the government teams, he added.

Similarly, fogging and spray of 1,30,000 hot spots had also been done whereas 48 houses were sprayed around the area where dengue larva was found while fogging and spray was being conducted upon the detection of the dengue larva, added SACM. He said medical facilities and beds etc were available in the government hospitals to treat dengue patients.

Meanwhile, a 280-bed dengue field hospital had also been set up at the Expo centre with the option to further expand the facility. Dengue test was being conducted free at the government facilities and Rs.90 were charged in private labs, he added. Alongside, stock of 400 million paracetamol tablets was available in government hospitals, he added.

The SACM regretted that the PML (N) leadership was spreading disinformation by politicising the dengue issue adding Shehbaz Sharif's cosmetic fogging of dengue resulted in spreading respiratory infections, he lamented.

To a question, he said 380 million people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the province so far. Around 3000 health workers were affected due to coronavirus and 45 lost their lives in the line of duty, he continued. The health workers should not be discouraged through baseless allegations as they were fighting to save the lives of the people from coronavirus and dengue, he added.

