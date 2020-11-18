Comprehensive Ziarat policy being devised in collaboration with stake holders

A comprehensive Ziarat (pilgrimage) policy was being prepared by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in collaboration with the stake holders to regulate pilgrimage to holy sites in Iran, Iraq and Syria just like Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said on Wednesday

Chairing Inter ministerial meeting, he said the policy will not only facilitate the Zaireen but also promptly resolve their complaints and issues.

The faithful would be facilitated in their to visit to the sacred shrines of Hazrat Imam Raza (AS), Hazrat Imam Hussein (AS), Abdul Qadir Jilani (RA), Imam Abu Hanfia (RA), Bahauddin Naqshbandi Bukhari (RA) and Imam Mujtaba (RA) and others,he added.

The Ziarat policy was being devised in collaboration with ministries of Interior, Foreign, Finance, Planning, Communication and representatives of security institutions, Establishment Division Shia Ulema on the pattern of Hajj and Umrah policy.

Ziarat Group Operators would be constituted on the pattern of Hajj Group Operators for the visits of sacred religious places to facilitate travel of the pilgrims.

The minister said travelers would be provided accommodation, health and other facilities in Quetta and Taftan. While additional staff would be deployed in Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf for the facilitation of Zaireen. Road network would be improved for Zaireen traveling to Iran, Iraq and Syria by road. MoUs (memorandum of understandings) would be signed with the governments of Iran and Iraq for mutual cooperation.