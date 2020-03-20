UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Compulsory Corona Tests: Islamabad High Court Orders To Place Matter Before NSC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:46 PM

Compulsory Corona Tests: Islamabad High Court orders to place matter before NSC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered to place the matter before National Security Committee (NSC) for making it compulsory to conduct corona tests of Pakistanis returning from abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered to place the matter before National Security Committee (NSC) for making it compulsory to conduct corona tests of Pakistanis returning from abroad.

The bench summoned comments from the Federation and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis till March 24, in this regard.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition challenging a notification making it compulsory to conduct coronavirus tests for the people arriving from abroad, filed by a citizen Maham Nawaz.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner adopted the stance that the decision for compulsory coronavirus tests of citizens coming from abroad was not appropriate.

He prayed the court to declare such notification dated March 17, issued by the Civil Aviation Authority as null and void, so that people could return their country easily.

The court ordered to place the matter before NSC and sought reply from the respondents including Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis till next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice March Islamabad High Court From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Every 6 out of 10 'Agree' that washing their hands ..

4 minutes ago

Infinix Officially Announced S5 Pro, 40MP Pop-up S ..

24 minutes ago

Pentagon says successfully tested hypersonic missi ..

2 minutes ago

Five drugs pushers rounded up in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Railways to suspends 22 more trains o ..

2 minutes ago

Malik Riaz to appear before AC on April 17

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.