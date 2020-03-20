Compulsory Corona Tests: Islamabad High Court orders to place matter before NSC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered to place the matter before National Security Committee (NSC) for making it compulsory to conduct corona tests of Pakistanis returning from abroad

The bench summoned comments from the Federation and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis till March 24, in this regard.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition challenging a notification making it compulsory to conduct coronavirus tests for the people arriving from abroad, filed by a citizen Maham Nawaz.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner adopted the stance that the decision for compulsory coronavirus tests of citizens coming from abroad was not appropriate.

He prayed the court to declare such notification dated March 17, issued by the Civil Aviation Authority as null and void, so that people could return their country easily.

The court ordered to place the matter before NSC and sought reply from the respondents including Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis till next hearing.