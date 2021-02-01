UrduPoint.com
'Compulsory Teaching Of Arabic Language Bill, 2020' Smoothly Sails Through Senate

Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:40 PM

'Compulsory Teaching of Arabic Language Bill, 2020' smoothly sails through Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Senate on Monday passed the 'Compulsory Teaching of Arabic Language Bill, 2020' aimed at making teaching of Arabic compulsory for the students of all educational institutions both in public and private sectors in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) .

The bill was piloted by Muhammad Javed Abbasi in the upper house of the parliament.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, besides having religious importance for the Muslims, Arabic is among the five largest spoken languages of the world. A large number of population from around the world seeks to do business and employment in the rich Arab states. Thus knowledge of Arabic language will not only enlighten the understanding of islam and the message of Holy Quran, it will also broaden the employment and business opportunities for the citizen of the Pakistan as well.

The bill will help the students to understand the divine message enshrined in the Holy Quran and also Hadith of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) besides widening their employment and business opportunities in the future.

Terming the bill best one, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said we categorically supported the bill. He said this step should be taken 70 years ago.

Javed Abbasi said Arabic was included in top five languages spoken in the world. Arabic was also an official language of 25 countries, he added.

He said Arabic should be taught as compulsory language in all education institutions and it would also help address many issues confronted to us.

Senators Mushtaq Ahmed, Maulana Ghafoor Haideri, Sirajul Haq and others also appreciated Javed Abbasi for bringing the bill in the house and supported the bill.

