Computer Lab Burgled In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 05:07 PM

Computer lab burgled in Faisalabad

Valuables worth thousands of rupee were stolen from computer lab in a government school, in the precincts of Mansoorabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Valuables worth thousands of rupee were stolen from computer lab in a government school, in the precincts of Mansoorabad police station.

Police said on Saturday that some thieves sneaked into Govt High School Chak No.

203-RB Malikpur at late night and stole a CCTV Camera, 16 LCDs, 17 computer CPUs, 17 keyboards, a UPS, a battery, multimedia projector, internet router, 34 power cables, etc. after breaking locks of computer lab.

On the complaint of school headmaster Abdul Ghaffar,police have registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

