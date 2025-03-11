Open Menu

Computer Lab Set Up In District Jail : DC

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Computer lab set up in district jail : DC

MUZAFFARGARGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Qurat ul Ain Memon on Tuesday said a computer lab had been established in the district jail in collaboration with Mehmood Textile mills.

The deputy commissioner, District Police Officer (DPO), Dr Rizwan Ahmed and Mehmood Textile Mills' Representative, Colonel (R), Maqbool attended the inauguration ceremony in the jail.

The textile mills provided 11 computers and furniture for the lab.

The young prisoners would be taught IT courses at the lab, the deputy commissioner said, adding education related to Information Technology (IT) has become a need of hour for the development of a society.

She said the district administration was taking effective steps to make every person a useful citizen to play a role in the development of the country.

APP/sbn/378

