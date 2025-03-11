Computer lab setup for juvenile inmates

In a significant initiative, Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, with the support of Mahmood Textile Mills, has setup a computer lab for juvenile inmates here at the District Jail

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a significant initiative, Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, with the support of Mahmood Textile Mills, has setup a computer lab for juvenile inmates here at the District Jail.

Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, and Mahmood Textile Mills representative (Retd.) Col. Maqbool inaugurated the facility. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed among the three stakeholders.

"As many as 11 computers along with furniture were provided for the lab in which the prisoners will receive a three-month IT Assistant Course (CBTA),while vocational training instructors would conduct the sessions.

"

Speaking on the occasion, the DC Qurat-ul-Ain Memon emphasized the importance of IT education in today's world. She stated that prisons should serve as rehabilitation centers, equipping inmates with skills for a respectable livelihood upon release.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yousaf and Jail Superintendent Nazak Shehzad were also present at the event.