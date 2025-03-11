Computer Lab Setup For Juvenile Inmates
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 09:17 PM
In a significant initiative, Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, with the support of Mahmood Textile Mills, has setup a computer lab for juvenile inmates here at the District Jail
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a significant initiative, Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, with the support of Mahmood Textile Mills, has setup a computer lab for juvenile inmates here at the District Jail.
Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, and Mahmood Textile Mills representative (Retd.) Col. Maqbool inaugurated the facility. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed among the three stakeholders.
"As many as 11 computers along with furniture were provided for the lab in which the prisoners will receive a three-month IT Assistant Course (CBTA),while vocational training instructors would conduct the sessions.
"
Speaking on the occasion, the DC Qurat-ul-Ain Memon emphasized the importance of IT education in today's world. She stated that prisons should serve as rehabilitation centers, equipping inmates with skills for a respectable livelihood upon release.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yousaf and Jail Superintendent Nazak Shehzad were also present at the event.
Recent Stories
UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Astero ..
Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations
MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future
UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of hea ..
OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support food security, climate action i ..
Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers' Endowment campaign
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of strategic partnership agreemen ..
Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign reach over AED3.3 billion with pa ..
Space42, Viasat announce partnership to explore shared global 5G NTN initiative
AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation to develop AED38 million endowment facility at ..
National Media Office launches Bridge Summit; inaugurates BRIDGE Non-Profit Foun ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Larkana Police arrest 7 criminals13 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates official WhatsApp Channel22 minutes ago
-
Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui24 minutes ago
-
KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue112234 minutes ago
-
FPCCI delegation calls on Bilawal1 hour ago
-
Four students caught cheating in SSC Exams, UMC registered1 hour ago
-
AJK President highlights Kashmir issue, HR violations in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
IG hosts iftar dinner in honor of journalists, police personnel1 hour ago
-
Cabinet briefed on monitoring of essential commodities’ prices during Ramazan33 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police ensuring robust security measures during Ramadan: IG Rizvi1 hour ago
-
Saifullah Khetran inspects works of various development projects of GDA1 hour ago
-
Restaurants fascinates masses with their Sehri,Iftaar cum Dinner Buffets in Ramadan1 hour ago