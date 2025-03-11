Open Menu

Computer Lab Setup For Juvenile Inmates

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 09:17 PM

Computer lab setup for juvenile inmates

In a significant initiative, Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, with the support of Mahmood Textile Mills, has setup a computer lab for juvenile inmates here at the District Jail

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a significant initiative, Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, with the support of Mahmood Textile Mills, has setup a computer lab for juvenile inmates here at the District Jail.

Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, and Mahmood Textile Mills representative (Retd.) Col. Maqbool inaugurated the facility. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed among the three stakeholders.

"As many as 11 computers along with furniture were provided for the lab in which the prisoners will receive a three-month IT Assistant Course (CBTA),while vocational training instructors would conduct the sessions.

"

Speaking on the occasion, the DC Qurat-ul-Ain Memon emphasized the importance of IT education in today's world. She stated that prisons should serve as rehabilitation centers, equipping inmates with skills for a respectable livelihood upon release.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yousaf and Jail Superintendent Nazak Shehzad were also present at the event.

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency completes critical design review ..

UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Astero ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 perce ..

Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 2024

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to str ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations

3 minutes ago
 MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future

MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future

3 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of hea ..

3 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support f ..

OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support food security, climate action i ..

3 minutes ago
Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers ..

Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers' Endowment campaign

4 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of strategic partnership agreemen ..

4 minutes ago
 Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign rea ..

Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign reach over AED3.3 billion with pa ..

4 minutes ago
 Space42, Viasat announce partnership to explore sh ..

Space42, Viasat announce partnership to explore shared global 5G NTN initiative

5 minutes ago
 AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation to develop AED38 ..

AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation to develop AED38 million endowment facility at ..

5 minutes ago
 National Media Office launches Bridge Summit; inau ..

National Media Office launches Bridge Summit; inaugurates BRIDGE Non-Profit Foun ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan