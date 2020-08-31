UrduPoint.com
Computer Laboratories Inaugurated At PMAS-AAUR

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:02 PM

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar ZamanPir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Monday Inaugurated the up gradation of Computer laboratories at University Institute of Information Technology (UIIT).

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony held at UIIT, the Vice Chancellor said that research work is considered as the identity of any University.

He said UIIT has made commendable progress and students are engaged in their research day and night.

He hoped that up gradation of laboratories will be beneficial for students and these labs would produce an able force which would help them in getting jobs easily.

UIIT Director Dr. Yasir Hafeez, Registrar Mr. Aqeel Sultan, Deputy Registrar Ghulam Mustafa, faculty members and Deans/Directors of institutes were also present on the occasion.

