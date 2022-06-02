UrduPoint.com

Computer Labs In Two Sweethomes In Konodas And Barmas Inaugurated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Computer labs in two sweethomes in Konodas and Barmas inaugurated

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The computer labs in two sweethomes in Konodas and Barmas Gilgit inaugurated on Thursday Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed inaugurated the computer labs The computer labs were donated by the serving Civil Service officers.

These labs will be used to impart the latest computer coding classes through companies to train the programmers and freelancers.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts and gave assurance to the management of the sweethomes of full cooperation.

He also announced that a survey of all existing sweet homes would be conducted and would be provided specially assistance through his office.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan All

Recent Stories

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

19 minutes ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

38 minutes ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

3 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

3 hours ago
 PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving ..

PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statement of country's split

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.