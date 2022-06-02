Computer labs in two sweethomes in Konodas and Barmas inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The computer labs in two sweethomes in Konodas and Barmas Gilgit inaugurated on Thursday Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed inaugurated the computer labs The computer labs were donated by the serving Civil Service officers.

These labs will be used to impart the latest computer coding classes through companies to train the programmers and freelancers.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts and gave assurance to the management of the sweethomes of full cooperation.

He also announced that a survey of all existing sweet homes would be conducted and would be provided specially assistance through his office.