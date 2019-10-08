Computer operators at AG KP Office promoted to BPS-17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :On the recommendation of the Departmental Committee, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promoted Ahmad Khan, Computer Operator and Ziaullah, Computer Operator (BPS-16), office of the Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the post of Computer Programmer (BPS-17) and Web Administrator (PBS-17) respectively on regular basis with immediate effect.

The Officers on promotion will remain on probation for a period of one year, said a notification issued here by Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.