Computer Operators At AG KP Office Promoted To BPS-17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:25 PM

Computer operators at AG KP Office promoted to BPS-17

On the recommendation of the Departmental Committee, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promoted Ahmad Khan, Computer Operator and Ziaullah, Computer Operator (BPS-16), office of the Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the post of Computer Programmer (BPS-17) and Web Administrator (PBS-17) respectively on regular basis with immediate effect

The Officers on promotion will remain on probation for a period of one year, said a notification issued here by Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

