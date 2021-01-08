RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood Friday said that computer skill test of clerical staff of Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC) would be held on January 16 here under the supervision of Punjab Information Technology board in a very transparent manner.

He said that Rs 9.6 million had been recovered from the owners of the commercial buildings for violating the building by-laws during last seven days.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held here at RMC which was attended by RMC Chief Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari and other officers.

The commissioner said that a petrol pump would be set up on six Kanal land of RMC on Adiala road under public-private partnership and the use of RMC owned land for commercial purposes would be reviewed so that the government land could be utilized to increase revenue.

He said that 158 shops and flats owned by RMC would be auctioned in first phase and preparations in this regard have been completed.

He said, an agreement had been signed with the owners of shops at General Bus Stand to increase the rents as per market rates, adding, a weekly report would be prepared about rent, auctions and other issues of RMC shops and flats.

On this occasion, the commissioner also issued directives to streamline several other matters of RMC.