RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :To increase the working capacity, computer typing test of clerical staff of Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC) would be held on Saturday, January 16.

On the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood, as many as 83 clerks will appear in the test Punjab Information Technology board.

Ali Abbas Bukhari, Chief Officer, MCR said that the increase in capacity would benefit the staffers which would enable them to discharge their government responsibilities in a more efficient manner.