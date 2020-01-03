UrduPoint.com
Computer Technology May Help Special Children To Enhance Skills: Qasim Naved

Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:48 PM

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has said that science had made life of the people much easier and hopefully through computer technology differently abled children can learn more and can further enhance their skills

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has said that science had made life of the people much easier and hopefully through computer technology differently abled children can learn more and can further enhance their skills.

This he said while talking to a delegation of Wonder Tree here in his office on Friday.

On this occasion Director DEPD Ghulam Nabi Nizamani, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Ahmed Shaikh and others were also present.

Syed Qasim Naved Qamar asked the members of the delegation to prepare a software that should be helpful to differently abled children to equip themselves with computer technology and the benefits of this software should be extended to rural areas as well.

It was decided in the meeting that in first phase it would be launched at Gulistan-e-Johar Rehabilitation Centre and then it would be extended to seven more Rehabilitation Centers across Sindh.

Syed Qasim Naved Qamar added the time has come that we should use all tools of communication to educate our differently abled children and adults.

