Computer Technology Must For Advanced Education: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 07:20 PM

Computer technology must for advanced education: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that modern education is not possible without specializing in the field of computer technology in the modern age and the new generation should get command on it.

He said this while addressing students and teachers on a visit to a computer center run by the Khachi Muslim Welfare in Khokhrapar here on Saturday.

On this occasion, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also asked students questions in the classes at computer center.

Welfare Trust President Aslam Wahgir, UC Chairman Pir Siddique Shah, Irfan Jamot, Master Yusuf, Noman and Abdul Karim were also present on the occasion of the minister's visit.

Murtaza Baloch advised the students to pay full attention to their education and avoid unhealthy and non productive activities.

