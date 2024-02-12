Computerised System In Teaching Hospitals Implemented
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Punjab health department unveiled the successful integration of advanced
computerised systems in government teaching hospitals across the province.
Under the progressive protocol, individuals seeking medical care at these institutions
are now required to carry their identification cards, said a spokesman for the health
department.
The spokesperson, while underscoring the importance of compliance, emphasized its pivotal role
in averting potential inconveniences for patients during their hospital visits.
This strategic shift towards computerisation is a concerted effort to enhance efficiency and streamline processes within
healthcare facilities.
The advanced systems promise to revolutionise patient care, providing a seamless and technologically
advanced environment for both healthcare professionals and those seeking medical assistance.
This monumental step reaffirms Punjab's commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure
and ensuring a more patient-centric experience.
