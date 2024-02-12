Open Menu

Computerised System In Teaching Hospitals Implemented

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Punjab health department unveiled the successful integration of advanced

computerised systems in government teaching hospitals across the province.

Under the progressive protocol, individuals seeking medical care at these institutions

are now required to carry their identification cards, said a spokesman for the health

department.

The spokesperson, while underscoring the importance of compliance, emphasized its pivotal role

in averting potential inconveniences for patients during their hospital visits.

This strategic shift towards computerisation is a concerted effort to enhance efficiency and streamline processes within

healthcare facilities.

The advanced systems promise to revolutionise patient care, providing a seamless and technologically

advanced environment for both healthcare professionals and those seeking medical assistance.

This monumental step reaffirms Punjab's commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure

and ensuring a more patient-centric experience.

Punjab Government

