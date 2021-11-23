UrduPoint.com

Computerization Of KP Land Record To Complete Next Year: SMBR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:30 PM

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Zafar Ali Shah has said that 65% land record in the province has been computerized and the remaining with will be completed by the end of 2022

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Service Delivery Centre (SDC) in Tehsil City for provision of all revenue related facilities to the residents of the provincial metropolis under the same roof.

Besides, Project Director (PD) Land Record Computerization, Sardar Asad Haroon, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gul Bano, Director Land Record Mushtaq Hussain, Director Land Computerization Akbar Zaman and Data-base Director Mohammad Asghar other officers were also present on the occasion.

He said that the record of approximately 2000 Muazas of the province has been computerized and 30 Service Delivery Centres have been established.

He said that as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and in light of the Directives of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the land record of 203 Muazas have been computerized and made live for the people.

He said that a separate Service Delivery Centre has been launched for Tehsil City of district Peshawar and the record of its 25 Muazas has been computerized and made live. He said that now the people will get Fards, transfers, verification of death certificates, correction in land record, entry of registry and other facilities under the same roof. He said that now the work which was taking several months will be done in a few days.

He said that for the facilitation of the people, the provincial government has decreased the tax rate and good governance is being ensured. Presently, he said the facilities of Fard, death certificates and registry are available. He said that GIS based land settlement has begun in Malakand.

He said that the population of Peshawar is 10% of the total population of the province and work on the computerization of all Muazas was in full swing and will complete by the end of 2022.

He said that work on the introduction of e-stamp is continuing and will complete soon. He said that all necessary steps are being taken for the provision of facilities to the people and very soon the province will get rid of the old and outdated system.

