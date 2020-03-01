UrduPoint.com
Computerization Of Land In Gwadar To Boost Confidence Of Investors: Kakar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 06:10 PM

Computerization of land in Gwadar to boost confidence of investors: Kakar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Computerization of land in Gawadar will help boost confidence of investors, business community and the people belonging to different segment of society wishing to set foots in this part of Balochistan.

The Economic zones, an international standard airport and other projects would open vast opportunities for the people wishing to invest in Gwadar areas, Director General Gwadar Development Authority, Shahzeb Khan Kakar expressed these views while talking to a private tv channel programs.

Naeem Khan of Gawadar said that steps taken by the Balochistan government for land computerization would lure a large number of people aspiring to come to this part for establishing their business.

Those who had ignored the opportunity to acquire land in Gawadar, should think over it again to settle themselves there, he said.

He said that Gawadar was going to become a big business hub of this region. He urged the foreign and local investors to come forward and avail the opportunity for setting business projects in Balochistan.

