Computerization of land record begins in 18 tehsils of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The computerization of land record began in 18 more tehsils in different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

According to a spokesperson of the revenue department on Thursday that computerization of land record was started in 18 tehsils of 15 districts including Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Swat, Shangla, Manshera, Buner, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Batagram, Batagram, Haripur, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Tank districts and efforts would be made to complete it by next month.

The project is a landmark step towards modernization of Patwar system and ensuring transparency in revenue generation process. It would help ensure all lands credentials quickly to people at their doorsteps under a transparent mechanism.

The project of computerization of land records Phase-I has been initiated in 2013 in seven districts of KP including Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Buner, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan.

Under phase-II, the project of computerization of land records in remaining districts of KP has been started in 2015 for digitalization of land records in Swat, Shangla, Manshera, Batgram, Nowshera, Charsadda, Hangu, Karak, Haripur, Swabi, Lakki Mrwat and Tank.

Three centres are presently working on computerization of lands. A total of 121,533 fard were issued during last three years in Mardan district besides 41,053 transfers and a substantial revenue of Rs1.2 billion has been recovered.