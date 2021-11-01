UrduPoint.com

Computerization Of Land Record Completed In 114 Mozas Of Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The board of Revenue and Estate Department Khyber Pakthunkhwa has expedited the computerization of land records in two tehsils of district Hangu with an aim to provide an online service delivery system to people.

An official of the Revenue Department told APP that on the special directive of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and senior member Board of Revenue, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, the computerization of land record in 12 Mozas had been completed in tehsil Hangu and tehsil Tall.

The land computerization was completed in Moza Ayakhel, Shagareen Kalay, Zanki, Chapar, Haji khel, Payo Khel, Khalifa, Khawaja Khazar, Sarkai Payala of Hangu district and Muhammadzai, Matokhel, and Wasi mozas of Tall district.

He said that people could easily get the record of their respective land in 114 Mozas of the provincial metropolis from the service delivery center, the computerization process had been expedited in reaming mozas of Peshawar.

He said that the computerization of land records had been completed in 30 tehsils of 19 districts to improve service delivery and resolve the overall dispersed nature of land records.

He said that the computerization of land records that was started in 2014 was a very difficult, complicated, and technical process and only six computerized centers were set up across the province during the first seven years.

He said that on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and hard work of the revenue department officials, these computerized facilitation centers had been extended to 24 tehsils where 100% land computerization record was completed and it was being extended to 30 more tehsils.

They said that the complete land record was available only in 19 districts out of 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding land records of merged districts, Malakand divisions, and Kohistan was not available at all.

He informed that the Project Management Unit (PMU), Computerization of Land Records was preparing "mobile Van" for providing services to the public on their doorsteps, besides setting up 24 service delivery centers across the province to provide all land documents to people under one roof.

Revenue Department has completed a land computerization record of 1100 Mozas out of a total of 3500 villages in 19 districts where land records were available to ensure transparency and a corruption-free system with no role of Patwari to exploit people seeking the land records.

The computerization of land records in 1200 Mozas was in the final stages and efforts were being made to issue Iniqal and fard and other documents within three days' time at facilitation centers.

He said that GIS laboratory and IT labs had been set up in the Revenue academy Hayatabad where 120 newly inducted Patwaris including 12 female Patwaris were being given six months of training.

The main objective of the induction of 12 female Patwaris was to resolve inheritance and land-related issues of women who were traditionally denied rights in prosperity, he said.

He said that the accountability process had been introduced in the Revenue Department and disciplinary action was taken against 110 Patwaris out of which 12 were dismissed from service and 12 demoted and inquiries against others were still continuing.

