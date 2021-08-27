UrduPoint.com

Computerization Of Land Record Completed In 30 Tehsils

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Computerization of land record completed in 30 tehsils

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The board of Revenue and Estate Department Khyber Paktunkhwa has completed computerization of land record in 30 tehsils of 19 districts to facilitate people.

A senior official of the Revenue Department said that computerization of land record which was started in 2014 was very complicated and technical process started and during first seven years only six computerized centers were setup across He the province.

He said that on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, these computerized facilitation centers had been extended to 24 tehsils where 100 % land computerization record was completed and it was being extended to 30 more tehsils .

He said that complete land record was available only in 19 districts out of 35 districts of Khyber Pakthuknkhwa, land record of merged districts, Malakand divisions, and Kohistan was not available.

He informed that Project Management Unit (PMU), Computerization of Land Records was preparing "mobile Van" for providing services to public on their doorsteps, besides 24 service delivery centers were setup across the province to provide all land documents to customers under one roof.

The Revenue Department has completed 1100 Mozas out of total 3500 villages in19 districts where land records was available to ensure transparency and introduced corruption free system with no role of Patwari after land computerization.

He said that land computerization in 1200 Mozas was in finals stages and efforts were being made to issue Iniqat and fard documents within three days , 1100 Mozas have been completely computerized and system was made more transparent.

