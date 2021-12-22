UrduPoint.com

Computerization Of Land Record Completed In 87 Mauzas Of Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Revenue and Estate Department has started 11 more service delivery centers in Abbottabad and 4 in Tehsil Lower Tanawal to facilitate people regarding land issues.

An official of the Revenue Department said that computerization of land record was landmark step to replace obsolete Patwari culture and bring more transparency in the department.

Total 87 Muazas of Abbottabad and 55 in Lower Tanawal have been computerized.

He said that computerization of land record would be completed next year.

He said that now the people will get Fards, transfers, verification of death certificates, correction in land record, entry of registry and other facilities under one roof.

He said that work on the introduction of e-stamp was in progress and will complete soon.

He said that all necessary steps were being taken for the provision of facilities to the people and very soon the province will get rid of the old and outdated system.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Progress

