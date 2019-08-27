Computerization of land record in full swing; says Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Science and Information Technology (S&IT), Kamran Bangash has said that computerization of land record in the province is in full swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Science and Information Technology (S&IT), Kamran Bangash has said that computerization of land record in the province is in full swing. He said that during the process, they are keeping in view all aspects to digitalize the centuries old system and get the people rid of patwari mafia.

He expressed these views while talking to KP Minister for Revenue, Shakeel Khyan in his office here Tuesday.

During meeting, the Special Assistant also discussed the computerization of land record and its inclusion in the Citizens Facilitation Centre. He told the minister that the Department of Science and Information Technology is utilizing modern technology to provide services to the people at the Citizens' Facilitation Centre.

The step would ensure the provision of services delivery to the people at their door steps.

The Centre, he said will not only carry the land record computerization but will also provide other facilities to the people and will help bring the general public and government machinery closer to each other.

The Provincial Minister for Revenue, Shakeel Khan appreciated the services of the Department of Science and Information Technology and said that the provision of all facilities including computerization of land record under the roof of the same building is not less than good news for the people.