Computerization Of Land Revenue Record In 19 Districts Of KP In Final Stages: Minister Qalander Lodhi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:28 PM

The computerization of land record in 19 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in full swing and to be completed shortly in two phases, said provincial minister for Revenue Qalander Lodhi here at a press conference

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The computerization of land record in 19 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in full swing and to be completed shortly in two phases, said provincial minister for Revenue Qalander Lodhi here at a press conference.

Giving brief of one year performance of his department, he said that in first phase the land record in seven districts of KP including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Bannu, DI Khan, Kohat and Bunner are being made computerized while in second phase 12 more districts including Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Haripur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Battagram, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak and Hangu are being finalized.

He said that scanning and data entry in seven districts of phase-I has been completed however after verification and correction of data the computerized record would be issued. Similarly, in phase-II the screening and data entry are in last stages while computerization of Fard and Intaqalat are being converted to computer record.

The Minister flanked by the aide to Chief Minister for Information Kamran Bangash and senior board member Zafar Ali Shah, said that the revenue department is committed to facilitate the masses by improve its efficiency and performance, adding that the government has divided Chitral into two districts and Peshawar into three sub-division and three new Tehsils.

He said that settle work in Chitral and Malakand is in full swing and to be completed soon. Referring to courts of Revenue department he said that so far 1132 out of 1669 cases have been disposed off.

Regarding tax collection he said that all the collectors have been directed to fix the prices of land as per the directives of FBR to bring improvement in tax collection.

He said the government has ended Patwari culture in the province and has introduced certain reforms for the facilitation of masses.

