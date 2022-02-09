Computerization of official sectors vital for good governance: Governor

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Wednesday said it was an undeniable fact that the dream of good governance could not be fulfilled without computerization of institutions and departments

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Wednesday said it was an undeniable fact that the dream of good governance could not be fulfilled without computerization of institutions and departments.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by PTI Leader Malik Liaquat Lahri here at governor house.

The governor said that in order to get land and determine the value of the land accurately, we had to immediately end the chain of vested interests of certain individuals as complete militarization of the traditional 'Patwari' system would also provide a true basis for transparency and accountability.

He said that digitization of land acquisition records could only get rid of traditional methods and outdated 'Patwari' system.

The governor said that enhancing the capacity of government officers and employees was also imperative to ensure a transparent and integrated system.

The delegation apprised the governor of the problems and difficulties faced by the people of Sariab.