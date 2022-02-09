UrduPoint.com

Computerization Of Official Sectors Vital For Good Governance: Governor

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Computerization of official sectors vital for good governance: Governor

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Wednesday said it was an undeniable fact that the dream of good governance could not be fulfilled without computerization of institutions and departments

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Wednesday said it was an undeniable fact that the dream of good governance could not be fulfilled without computerization of institutions and departments.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by PTI Leader Malik Liaquat Lahri here at governor house.

The governor said that in order to get land and determine the value of the land accurately, we had to immediately end the chain of vested interests of certain individuals as complete militarization of the traditional 'Patwari' system would also provide a true basis for transparency and accountability.

He said that digitization of land acquisition records could only get rid of traditional methods and outdated 'Patwari' system.

The governor said that enhancing the capacity of government officers and employees was also imperative to ensure a transparent and integrated system.

The delegation apprised the governor of the problems and difficulties faced by the people of Sariab.

Related Topics

Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Government

Recent Stories

UNWTO welcomes WHO's call for restrictions on trav ..

UNWTO welcomes WHO's call for restrictions on travel to be lifted or eased

4 minutes ago
 IS Terror Group Likely to Regroup After Killing of ..

IS Terror Group Likely to Regroup After Killing of Leader - UN Counterterrorism ..

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 47 more positive of corona

Balochistan reports 47 more positive of corona

7 minutes ago
 23 drug peddlers held; over 13 kg charras, 60 lite ..

23 drug peddlers held; over 13 kg charras, 60 liters liquor, 15 liquor bottles r ..

7 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies parli ..

Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies parliamentarian in dual nationality ..

7 minutes ago
 New York to End Mask Mandate for Most Indoor Publi ..

New York to End Mask Mandate for Most Indoor Public Places on Thursday - Governo ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>