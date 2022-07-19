'Computerization of urban land records underway'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The computerization of urban land records by the Punjab government is underway to ensure transparent and safe services to the public.

This was said by Land Record Officer Shehla Noreen while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

She said the Sargodha land record centre was working with full pace while rural land records had already been digitalized in the district.

She said that urban and rural computerized records would be linked with digital geographic maps.

The computerization of urban land record would make collection of property tax and other leviesmore effectively, she added.