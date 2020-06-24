UrduPoint.com
Computerization Project Of Rawalpindi Development Authority One Window Operation Center Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:34 PM

Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General RDA, Ammara Khan on Wednesday launched computerization project of RDA One Window Operation Center

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General RDA, Ammara Khan on Wednesday launched computerization project of RDA One Window Operation Center.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer Amir Rashid, Director Admin and Finance Khalid Javed Goraya, Director Articulture Shuja Ali, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti and other officers were also present.

Addressing the participants, the Chairman appreciated steps taken by RDA to receive online applications for approval of maps and transfer of properties. He also thanked DG RDA, Chief Engineer and other RDA officers for taking solid steps to facilitate citizens.

He informed that One Window Operation Center would start receiving online applications from the citizens after three months.

The step would not only facilitate local residents but also overseas Pakistanis.

The Complaint Cell/One Window Operation in RDA was established to provide expeditious relief to the general public. Direct access of the general public to RDA functionaries was banned and all the petitions/applications are received through One Window.

The directors concerned however, are daily available to general public for personal hearing, in case of any emergent needs. Any unresolved issues reported to the complaint cell at one window counter are brought to the notice of the Director Admin and Finance, RDA.

All such complaints are formally sent to the Director concerned for personal intervention and redressal. The complaints are also followed up personally by the complaint/counter officials for accelerated disposal.

