Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The computerized domicile and PRC center equipped with modern technology was established at the DC office with the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Muhammad Ishaq Gaad.

According to the district information office, the center was inaugurated by Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch.

Speaking to the media, Baloch said the district administration is striving to provide more facilities to the public and the establishment of the computerized domicile center is a part of this effort. He stated that now young individuals will be provided NADRA associated domicile certificates.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ishaq Gaad, on the occasion, stated that candidates need to bring their educational documents, identification card or Form B, voter list certificate, original identification card of parents, parents' domicile and if they possess a domicile from another district, they must bring the canceled domicile along and these documents will be returned to them after scanning, following which the computerized domicile will be issued within a week.

It is worth noting that these domiciles will be linked to NADRA and those with accurate NADRA records will receive a computerized domicile within a week. The first computerized domicile from this center was created for student Devan Kumar, belonging to jhol city and was provided to him by Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ishaq Gaad.

On this occasion, President Sanghar Bar Council Advocate Sunil Kumar mentioned that on implementing the resolution and request of Sanghar Bar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ishaq Gaad has established this center which will benefit the public and especially the students.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Arshad Ibrahim Siddiqui, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Dadan Khan Lashari and other relevant officers were also present at the ceremony.

