Computerized driving learner branch inaugurated in Samundri: Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Friday inaugurated computerized driving learner branch in tehsil Samundri

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Friday inaugurated computerized driving learner branch in tehsil Samundri.

Now the citizen of the tehsil will be able of getting learner permits of cars, motorcycles and other vehicles near their homes.

The service will be available at 15 office located on Gojra-Samundri road.

CPO cap (retd) Suhail Ch, CTO Sardar Asif, noted personalities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and people from different walks of life were present on the occasion.

The minister visited licensing branch and viewed the procedure of issuing learner permits to citizens.

The minister congratulated the people of the tehsil for getting this important service in their city which will save their time and money and said that CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was fulfilling the promises made with people.

Hafiz Mumtaz said that serving the masses was the basic goal of his politics which he was fulfilling honestly.

The minister said that all basic facilities in education, health and other sectors were being provided to people of the tehsil.

He said that organised traffic system was recognizing of any civilized society, hence we should fulfill this responsibility by abiding by the traffic laws.

Police Khidmat center is also being setup in Samundri soon, he said.