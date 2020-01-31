UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Computerized Driving Learner Branch Inaugurated In Samundri: Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:53 PM

Computerized driving learner branch inaugurated in Samundri: Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Friday inaugurated computerized driving learner branch in tehsil Samundri

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Friday inaugurated computerized driving learner branch in tehsil Samundri.

Now the citizen of the tehsil will be able of getting learner permits of cars, motorcycles and other vehicles near their homes.

The service will be available at 15 office located on Gojra-Samundri road.

CPO cap (retd) Suhail Ch, CTO Sardar Asif, noted personalities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and people from different walks of life were present on the occasion.

The minister visited licensing branch and viewed the procedure of issuing learner permits to citizens.

The minister congratulated the people of the tehsil for getting this important service in their city which will save their time and money and said that CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was fulfilling the promises made with people.

Hafiz Mumtaz said that serving the masses was the basic goal of his politics which he was fulfilling honestly.

The minister said that all basic facilities in education, health and other sectors were being provided to people of the tehsil.

He said that organised traffic system was recognizing of any civilized society, hence we should fulfill this responsibility by abiding by the traffic laws.

Police Khidmat center is also being setup in Samundri soon, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Samundri Money All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

President AJK appreciates increase in Gilgit Balti ..

55 minutes ago

Huraira’s half-century on debut secures Pakistan ..

58 minutes ago

40 complainants attended open kutchery of Commissi ..

29 seconds ago

Sarraj Not Interfering in Investigation of Cases A ..

31 seconds ago

Huraira's half-century on debut secures Pakistan s ..

33 seconds ago

Sindh Rangers holds free medical camp

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.