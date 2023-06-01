UrduPoint.com

Computerized Driving Licence Facility Inaugurated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 02:10 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Muhammad Ali Shah on Thursday inaugurated a computerized driving licence printing facility here at the mobile Inspection Station.

Talking to the media men on the occasion, the commissioner said that after Peshawar, Abbottabad and Bannu, the facility of computerized driving license had been started in Kohat.

He said that it would resolve the issue of the pendency of the computerized driving licence and now the locals would get their licence within due course of time as they would not need to go to other districts for that purpose.

Additional Commissioner Kohat Hidayatullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shehryar Qamar, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Muhammad Shoaib and other officers were also present on this occasion.

