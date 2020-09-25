UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Computerized Driving License Branch Inaugurated In Ogi Tehsil

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:56 PM

Computerized driving license branch inaugurated in Ogi Tehsil

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Friday inaugurated computerized driving license branch in Ogi Tehsil, Mansehra district and also distributed heavy bikes among the traffic police personnel

Addressing the inauguration ceremony held at Ogi police station, he said that it was a very important step of the District Police Officer Mansehra Sadiq Baloch to visit Ogi Tehsil and all adjoining areas.

"I will like to congratulate and pay tributes to DPO Mansehra and his entire team for setting up this branch in their own circle to facilitate the acquisition of computerized driving license," the DIG said.

He said that with the establishment of Ogi Driving License Branch, people of Ogi, other adjoining areas would get their driving license in short time.

The deployed staff should treat the people with good manners and ensure that the people were being provided the driving license as per the law.

The DIG Hazara directed the DPO Mansehra to launch a special awareness campaign for the people of Ogi Tehsil regarding observance of traffic rules and also conduct seminars, workshops and other programs on traffic rules in collaboration with esteemed locals, traders, students, tehsil administration and journalists.

More Stories From Pakistan

