Computerized entrance test for BS program conducted successfully: Tayaba Zarif

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Vice-Chancellor of Government College University, Hyderabad Professor Dr. Tayaba Zarif has said that computerized entrance test for the four-year BS program 2025 was being conducted successfully.and after the entry test of BS program, there will be a computer test for MS, MPhil and PhD.

She expressed these views during the media briefing on the third day of the entrance test of BS program in Government College University, Hyderabad.

She said that digitization process in GC University Hyderabad is going on fast. as entry test has been converted into a computerized test.

The law system that has been prepared. This system saves time and resources for students, teachers and the university on one hand and transparency on the other hand, she said.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor also reviewed the entry test process in all the computer labs through one click.

Director Admission Professor Dr. Imtiaz Ali Brohi said that the score of the entry test is available to every student at the end of the test. Every day exam results are provided on GC University Hyderabad website.

