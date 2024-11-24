Computerized Entrance Test For BS Program Conducted Successfully: Tayaba Zarif
Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Vice-Chancellor of Government College University, Hyderabad Professor Dr. Tayaba Zarif has said that computerized entrance test for the four-year BS program 2025 was being conducted successfully.and after the entry test of BS program, there will be a computer test for MS, MPhil and PhD.
She expressed these views during the media briefing on the third day of the entrance test of BS program in Government College University, Hyderabad.
She said that digitization process in GC University Hyderabad is going on fast. as entry test has been converted into a computerized test.
The law system that has been prepared. This system saves time and resources for students, teachers and the university on one hand and transparency on the other hand, she said.
On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor also reviewed the entry test process in all the computer labs through one click.
Director Admission Professor Dr. Imtiaz Ali Brohi said that the score of the entry test is available to every student at the end of the test. Every day exam results are provided on GC University Hyderabad website.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man dies in roof-collapse incident10 minutes ago
-
English faculty development program concludes at HEC10 minutes ago
-
20 power pilferers nabbed red handedly in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims from India visit Gurdwara Dera Sahib20 minutes ago
-
KP CM acting as puppet: Azma Bukhari21 minutes ago
-
Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem immortalized in Mueen Saheed’s artwork at PNCA30 minutes ago
-
Protests, invasions aren’t viable to secure any prisoner release: PML-N40 minutes ago
-
Photographic competition announced to mark Int'l Mountain Day40 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh1 hour ago
-
Railway line cleared blocked by overturning of container1 hour ago
-
Colourful events held in connection with World Children Day1 hour ago
-
DIG Islamabad Raza reviews duty points across district1 hour ago