Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Professor Dr Tayyaba Zarif, Vice Chancellor of Government College University Hyderabad, Tuesday said that the computerized entry test series for the four-year BS program 2025 has been successfully completed. After the entry test for the BS program, computer tests will also be held for MS, MPhil and PhD.

Our goal for the future will be a quality Testing Service that government and private institutions can benefit from for educational institutions and jobs.

She expressed these views at a media briefing on the last day of the BS program entry test at Government College University Hyderabad.

The Vice Chancellor said that the journey of education and educational process from tradition to innovation is underway.

The process of digitalization is progressing rapidly at GC University Hyderabad.

The entry test has been converted into a computerized test.For which a system has been developed.

On one hand, this system saves time and resources for students, teachers and the university and on the other hand, transparency.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor also observed the entry test process being conducted in all computer labs through a single click.

Director Admissions Professor Dr Imtiaz Ali Brohi said that the score of the entry test is available to each student at the end of the test.The result of each day's test is provided on the website of GC University Hyderabad.

About 7000 students registered themselves in this admission test and four thousand students participated in the test. In the test, 200 in one shift and five shifts a day and this test was conducted in the best possible manner for four days.