Open Menu

Computerized Entry Test Series For BS Program 2025 Completed: Tayaba Zarif

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 08:43 PM

Computerized entry test series for BS program 2025 completed: Tayaba Zarif

Professor Dr Tayyaba Zarif, Vice Chancellor of Government College University Hyderabad, Tuesday said that the computerized entry test series for the four-year BS program 2025 has been successfully completed. After the entry test for the BS program, computer tests will also be held for MS, MPhil and PhD

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Professor Dr Tayyaba Zarif, Vice Chancellor of Government College University Hyderabad, Tuesday said that the computerized entry test series for the four-year BS program 2025 has been successfully completed. After the entry test for the BS program, computer tests will also be held for MS, MPhil and PhD.

Our goal for the future will be a quality Testing Service that government and private institutions can benefit from for educational institutions and jobs.

She expressed these views at a media briefing on the last day of the BS program entry test at Government College University Hyderabad.

The Vice Chancellor said that the journey of education and educational process from tradition to innovation is underway.

The process of digitalization is progressing rapidly at GC University Hyderabad.

The entry test has been converted into a computerized test.For which a system has been developed.

On one hand, this system saves time and resources for students, teachers and the university and on the other hand, transparency.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor also observed the entry test process being conducted in all computer labs through a single click.

Director Admissions Professor Dr Imtiaz Ali Brohi said that the score of the entry test is available to each student at the end of the test.The result of each day's test is provided on the website of GC University Hyderabad.

About 7000 students registered themselves in this admission test and four thousand students participated in the test. In the test, 200 in one shift and five shifts a day and this test was conducted in the best possible manner for four days.

Related Topics

Education Student Hyderabad Imtiaz Ali Media All From Government Best Click Jobs

Recent Stories

Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to De ..

Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to Dec 1

1 minute ago
 DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management ..

DC orders swift implementation of Waste Management Plan

1 minute ago
 Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to p ..

Nov 24 Protest: ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police on 6-day physical remand

1 minute ago
 Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad

Sharjeel condemns attack on Rangers in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root ca ..

PMA demands genomic sequencing to identify root cause of HIV cases in Nishtar Ho ..

1 minute ago
 7th Maritime Security Workshop commences

7th Maritime Security Workshop commences

51 seconds ago
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore

Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore

53 seconds ago
 Shopkeepers urged to sale edible items on controll ..

Shopkeepers urged to sale edible items on controlled rates

54 seconds ago
 CM grieved over martyrdom of four Rangers’ perso ..

CM grieved over martyrdom of four Rangers’ personnel

56 seconds ago
 Elephant Madhubala safely relocated from Karachi Z ..

Elephant Madhubala safely relocated from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park

57 seconds ago
 MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves ..

MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters

37 minutes ago
 DC for strictly implementing microplan during next ..

DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan