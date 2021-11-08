UrduPoint.com

Computerized FIRs Introduced In Peshawar Police Stations

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 12:24 PM

Peshawar has become the first district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to introduce computerized first information report (FIR) registration in police stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar has become the first district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to introduce computerized first information report (FIR) registration in police stations.

Citizens will now be able to check their FIRs online using the QR code, according to information provided by police officials.

Computerized FIRs are now being registered at all the police stations of the provincial metropolis.

The computerized FIR will be linked to the Police Management System, which will enable police officers to review the status and progress made so far in the case.

SSP Operations, Haroon Rashid said the police staff would be given a detailed briefing about the police stations; record, and management service systems to further streamline the affairs of computerized FIRs.

