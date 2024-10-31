Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district

Member Monitoring and Coordination Board of Revenue Azad Jammu and Kashmir government Chaudhary Shaukat Ali visited the computerized land record center, which recently started functioning in Mirpur district, and inquired about its to-date performance

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Member Monitoring and Coordination board of Revenue Azad Jammu and Kashmir government Chaudhary Shaukat Ali visited the computerized land record center, which recently started functioning in Mirpur district, and inquired about its to-date performance.

On this occasion, Tehsildar IT Mirpur Zahid Hussain, Tehsildar Mirpur Imran Yusuf Chaudhry, Tehsildar Islamgarh Humam Shafiq Kayani, and System Engineer IT Mohib Subhani briefed the member M&CBR of the upgraded system harmonious to the needs of the modern age.

Ch. Shoukat Ali was also apprised of the progress of land record computerization in Mirpur Division. He directed all the employees to perform their duties with integrity in land record computerization.

"If there are problems in the computerization of land records, they should be rectified immediately, and the land record software should be updated in time," he advised the staffers of the center.

Chaudhry Shaukat Ali said on this occasion that the role of information technology was very important for the computerization of land records throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir on the instructions of the AJK State government.

"In this current age of information technology and following rapid progress of the IT sector the world over, all kinds of facilities are being made available to the people at home," Shoukat underlined.

He further directed the authorities to ensure transparency in the computerization project of land records in Azad Jammu Kashmir so that the people living both at home and abroad (overseas Kashmiris) could get quick information about their lands online.

APP/ahr/378