Computerized land record services in Abbottabad to start from June 2021

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Friday while issuing directives said that inclusion of all villages in computerization of land record will provide immediate relief to the masses, also resolve pending cases of six months and one year on priority.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Revenue officers at his office. In the meeting performance report of the Revenue department for the month of December 2020 have also been reviewed.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal briefed the deputy commissioner Abbottabad regarding different matters of the revenue department.

Deputy Director Database computerization of land record Masood while briefing DC said that since 2019 our teams are working for the digitalization of 242 villages of Tehsil Abbottabad and Lower Tanawal in Service Delivery Center Abbottabad.

He further said that earlier, the digitalization of 35 was completed and now 51 more villages have been added to this list, by the end of January we would start a computerized land record service for the public.

Data entry process of remaining 151 villages have also been completed, now correction of a record is in progress while by the end of June 2021 all record would be digitalized and we would start computerized land record service.

In the meeting Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan, AC Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Additional AC Marwi Malik, Ameen ul Hassan, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Abbottabad, Lora, Havelian and Lower Tanawal were present.