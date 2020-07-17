UrduPoint.com
Computerized Land Record System To Be Further Developed On Modern Lines

On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the facilities of Computerized Land Record System have been further developed on modern lines and mobile land record units equipped with latest technology have been introduced to innovate the services of this system

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the facilities of Computerized Land Record System have been further developed on modern lines and mobile land record units equipped with latest technology have been introduced to innovate the services of this system.

This has been revealed by the spokesman of Punjab Land Record Authority who said that this initiative of e-governance under the special patronage of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would completely eradicate the Patwar culture in the province.

"By connecting these units to the existing Land Record Centers in Punjab, computerized land documents will now be provided to the people at their doorsteps and the applicants will be able to acquire land documents at their homes" he added.

The spokesman of Punjab Land Record Authority said that in the first phase of Mobile Land Record Units Scheme, twenty mobile land record units have been provided in which modern technical equipments have been installed and applicants can avail the facility by calling 042111222277.

This historic initiative of the Punjab government will provide computerized land documents to people in remote areas at their doorsteps, especially to the elderly citizens, the sick and women. He further said that the connection of mobile land record units with the existing land record centers through modern technology would ensure a massive increase in the services of computerized land record system.

