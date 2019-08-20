Computerized reservation for Multan-Karachi Sindh Express from Aug 22

Railways authorities have decided to start computerized reservations for newly launched Multan-Karachi train 'Sindh Express' from August 2

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) -:Railways authorities have decided to start computerized reservations for newly launched Multan-Karachi train 'Sindh Express' from August 22.

The Multan-Karachi Sindh Express service was launched on August 10 and passengers had the open reservation service from Multan to Rohri.

However,computerized reservation was available from Rohri onward.

A notification has been issued to initiate computerized reservation facility from Multan, sources from Railways Multan told APP.

Railways sources said that quota of different railways stations from Multan to Rohri was not fed in Railways central IT system and described it as the reason behind unavailability of computerized reservation.