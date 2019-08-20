UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Computerized Reservation For Multan-Karachi Sindh Express From Aug 22

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

Computerized reservation for Multan-Karachi Sindh Express from Aug 22

Railways authorities have decided to start computerized reservations for newly launched Multan-Karachi train 'Sindh Express' from August 2

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) -:Railways authorities have decided to start computerized reservations for newly launched Multan-Karachi train 'Sindh Express' from August 22.

The Multan-Karachi Sindh Express service was launched on August 10 and passengers had the open reservation service from Multan to Rohri.

However,computerized reservation was available from Rohri onward.

A notification has been issued to initiate computerized reservation facility from Multan, sources from Railways Multan told APP.

Railways sources said that quota of different railways stations from Multan to Rohri was not fed in Railways central IT system and described it as the reason behind unavailability of computerized reservation.

Related Topics

Sindh Multan Rohri August From

Recent Stories

Deputy Inspector General, National Highways and Mo ..

1 minute ago

HCCI for drainage of accumulated rainwater from SI ..

1 minute ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Putin Receiving All Information on Accident in Ark ..

1 minute ago

Punjab government to provide solar systems for des ..

8 minutes ago

Seven bidders compete to fund Bulgaria nuclear pro ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.