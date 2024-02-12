Computerized system fully activated in teaching hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) According to the vision of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the computerized system has been fully activated in government teaching hospitals across the province including Lahore.

The spokesperson for the Punjab Health Department said that patients have been instructed to bring their identity card with them to avoid any kind of problem in teaching hospitals.