Computerized System Fully Activated In Teaching Hospitals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) According to the vision of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the computerized system has been fully activated in government teaching hospitals across the province including Lahore.
The spokesperson for the Punjab Health Department said that patients have been instructed to bring their identity card with them to avoid any kind of problem in teaching hospitals.
Recent Stories
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly7 minutes ago
-
.10 minutes ago
-
Firdous Ashiq reches out IHC to get protective bail10 minutes ago
-
CDA to develop housing scheme with participation of private firms10 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign to be launched on Feb 26 in Khairpur10 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear Bushra Bibi's plea on Tuesday19 minutes ago
-
Nine years old girl body found in village Ghora Bazran19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy meets Belarusian FM; discusses ways to boost bilateral ties19 minutes ago
-
Nurses plays important role in care, treatment of patients :MS20 minutes ago
-
Regional Head Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Larkana20 minutes ago
-
No accused can be arrested from courts' premises: IHC20 minutes ago
-
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections32 minutes ago