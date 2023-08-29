COMSATS academic staff association demands abolition of prolonged Ad-hoc setup at varsity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Academic Staff Association of COMSATS University Islamabad (ASA-CUI), in its meeting held here on Tuesday, demanded the abolition of the prolonged Ad-hoc setup and stressed the necessity for both administrative and forensic audits to ensure transparency and accountability.

The ASA-CUI while announcing its decisions taken in the meeting urged the immediate appointment of permanent posts against Ad-hoc appointments, including the Registrar, Treasurer, and Pro-rectors, a news release said.

The Association rejected the illogical and discriminatory cut and delay in disbursing Ad-hoc relief allowance and called for a 30 percent and 35 percent increase for OG and SG employees, respectively.

ASA-CUI also demanded a pension increase of 17.5% for both categories, aligning with the GOP's announcement. ASA-CUI also insists on promptly releasing the 32nd Selection board increment for TTS and OG faculty without further delay.

It welcomed the positive step of Time-Scale Promotion (TSP) but stressed the need for a score requirement of at least three annual increments obtained based on performance in the last five years. ASA-CUI further demanded revising the appraisal form to align with job descriptions. Prompt resolution of pending TSP cases, as discussed with the Rector on August 8, 2023, was of paramount importance, the Association said.

ASA-CUI rejected the proposed promotion policy for Tenured Faculty and demanded solutions for salary stoppage, endorsement, 13th salary issues, and CPF restoration for TTS.

ASA-CUI also called for removing the two-year ban on promotions, as promised by the Rector in a meeting with the ASA delegation on July 6, 2023. ASA-CUI also urged the resolution of anomalies related to the 32nd/35th Selection Board and fixing the responsibility on concerned officers.

ASA-CUI firmly believes that adopting the Basic Pay Scale (BPS) in its true essence is the solution to numerous issues. ASA-CUI advocates for adopting BPS as endorsed by the Senate Standing Committee. Urgent resolution of salary refixing-related matters is also emphasized.

ASA-CUI demands the immediate withdrawal of all notifications that contravene the Constitution of Pakistan and infringe upon fundamental human rights guaranteed in Part II of the Constitution. It unanimously resolved that if the major issues of the faculty are not addressed in the upcoming Syndicate meeting on August 29, 2023, a strong protest followed by a pen-down strike will be initiated at the start of the Fall 2023 semester across all seven campuses.

ASA-CUI is committed to pursuing its objectives through democratic means and extends an open invitation to the administration to address these issues promptly. ASA-CUI will explore all rightful avenues to ensure its objectives are met for the betterment of its members and the institution.