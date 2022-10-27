UrduPoint.com

COMSATS Awards Degrees To 1239 Students Of Wah, Attock Campuses

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The convocation of COMSATS university Islamabad's (CUI) Wah and Attock campus was held in Wah Cantt on Thursday.

A total of 1239 students were awarded degrees which include; 808 graduating students from Wah Campus and 431 from Attock Campus.

The degrees were conferred in the disciplines of Management Sciences, Electrical & Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Mathematics.

Around 33 graduates of Wah Campus and 28 graduates of Attock Campus were awarded with gold, silver, and bronze medals.

As many as 14 graduates of Wah Campus were awarded with the PhD degrees in the field of Electrical & Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Management Science.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal, Rector CUI presided over the convocation ceremony. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, T.I, Director CUI Wah Campus and Prof. Dr. Junaid Mughal, Director CUI Attock Campus presented a campus report in which they highlighted the achievements of their campuses and future plans.

The Rector CUI, in his closing remarks congratulated the graduating students and their parents on attaining degrees and advised them to work hard, contribute for the development of country and nation.

He advised the graduating students to engage in entrepreneurial activities to create business and job opportunities and contribute in the economic development of the country.

